Tracey Shaw (left) and Brandon Jones (right) (mugshots provided by the Memphis Police Department)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been charged after a police chase near the airport hurt several people.

Memphis Police say 26-year-old Tracey Shaw and 29-year-old Brandon Jones face multiple charges after a police chase Wednesday evening.

According to police, at around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers tried to approach a black Infiniti in the 4100 block of Millbranch Road. Police say the driver of the vehicle, identified as Shaw, took off, striking an MPD squad car and several other vehicles in the parking lot.

Memphis Police say Shaw also drove towards an officer. Police claim the officer landed on the hood of Shaw’s vehicle. Another officer reportedly fired shots at Shaw.

No one was shot, according to Memphis Police.

Police say officers chased Shaw and Jones, who was a passenger in the Infiniti, to the area of Tchulahoma Road and Morningview Drive. Shaw reportedly crashed into three other vehicles in that area.

Memphis Police say Shaw and Jones eventually ran from the vehicle but were taken into custody after a short foot chase.

The officer that landed on the hood of Shaw’s car was taken to Regional One hospital in non-critical condition. Police say another officer was injured during the foot chase and was treated on the scene.

Shaw has been charged with aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, possession of a controlled substance, intentionally evading arrest in an automobile, and evading arrest on foot.

Police say Shaw also had warrants out for theft of property and identity theft.

Jones has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest on foot. Police say Jones also had a warrant out for theft of property.