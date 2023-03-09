MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car crashed into a home in Frayser overnight, causing extensive damage.

The incident happened on Ajanders Drive near Gruber Road a little before 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

The homeowner, Shaqualla Seymour, talked to WREG and told us she was home with her five kids when the crash happened. “They were like, ‘Mama, what’s happening? I’m scared. Don’t leave me.’ But I was like, ‘I have to see what’s going on.'”

A neighbor says the driver crashed into his trailer first. Then, he says, the driver drove through another woman’s yard, landing in their house.

Seymour says she’s seen the vehicle before and believes it belongs to someone who lives in the neighborhood. “They reported it stolen after the accident.”

She says she’s thankful that all of her children are okay. “I think that was God because most nights, I would let them sleep in the living room,” said Seymour.

According to Memphis Police, two suspects fled the scene on foot. There were no injuries reported on the scene.

This remains an ongoing investigation.