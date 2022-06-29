MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are now in custody after allegedly being involved in a shooting that left an elderly man fighting for his life earlier this month.

Police believe Tadarius Atkins is one of the suspects responsible for shooting 79-year-old Jerry French during his early morning walk in Westwood on June 7th.

French was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A family friend said one of the bullets pierced his lungs.

Police have also taken a child into custody. Surveillance photos show the boy armed with an AR-15. Witnesses say he shot at French and a man walking with him.

Atkins reportedly opened fire with a handgun as the two tried to steal the victims’ car.

Atkins has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

In addition to this case, police say Atkins is also accused of hitting a woman in the head with a power drill in Fox Meadows.