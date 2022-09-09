MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown Police have arrested two people after shots were fired near Germantown High School.

Germantown Police say 35-year-old Jonathan Johnson of Memphis and 34-year-old Daniesha Roberts of Memphis have been taken into custody.

Derrion Leonard, 24, was previously arrested in connection with this incident.

Germantown Police say a shootout occurred at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, in the 2400 block of Arthur Road.

According to Germantown Police, Leonard told investigators that someone in another vehicle fired shots at him, and he returned fire. Police say two children were in the back seat of Leonard’s vehicle during the shootout.

Johnson has been charged with seven counts of aggravated assault, one count of carrying a weapon on school property, and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon. Roberts has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

Germantown Police say Roberts was also charged with carrying a weapon on school property in connection with an incident that happened at Germantown High on August 22.