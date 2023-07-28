MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested after a man was shot and killed in Tunica County.

The Tunica Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Javion Clark and 23-year-old Carlos Hillard, Jr., have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Lester Davis.

Davis was shot and killed on Fairway Street on June 24. The sheriff’s office says he was shot multiple times.

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses on the scene identified Clark as the shooter. Clark was arrested July 1. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Hillard was arrested on July 15 and has been charged with being an accessory before the fact and being a felon carrying a concealed weapon.

The sheriff’s office says both men were denied bond.

The sheriff’s office is reportedly still investigating this homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 363-1411 or CrimeStoppers at (662) 910-0400.