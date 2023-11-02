MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested and 28 warrants were issued by the Memphis Police Department after the Sex Crimes Divisions of the Sex Offender Registry and the Internet Crimes Against Children Units conducted compliance checks leading up to Halloween.

Over the course of four days, Officers reportedly made contact with 207 offenders. Violations were found for 38 offenders. Two people were arrested and 28 warrants were issued.

According to MPD, the checks serve as a reminder to offenders to remain in compliance with state law and avoid participation in Halloween events and activities that may attract the attention of a minor.

The Memphis Police Department says, “It is an offense for any sexual offender, violent sexual offender, or a violent juvenile sex offender whose victim was a minor, to knowingly pretend to be, dress as, impersonate or otherwise assume the identity of real or fictional person or character or a member of a profession, vocation or occupation while in the presence of a minor or with the intent to attract or entice a minor to be in the presence of the offender.”

The following offenders were arrested:

Kenneth Mason, 59, was charged with Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Residential/Work Restrictions and Offender ID Required.

Erica Allen, 39, was charged with Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Residential/Work Restrictions.

Warrants were issued for the following:

Tabaris Glass, 50; Sandorian Watkins, 28; Kenneth Tucker, 61; Maurice King, 44; Kevin White, 54; James Davis, 43; Travis Lewis, 45; Earl Jackson, 55; Elvis Richmond, 46; Larry Cradler, 67; Eureka Boatwright, 49; Marvin Davis, 66; Terence Canada, 49; Dangelo Thomas, 22; Michael Smith, 49; Katherine Williams, 63; Michael Williams, 37; John Braxton, 77; Derek Keys, 52; Christopher Smith, 46; Rodrick Partee, 19; Hien Huynh, 52; Frederick Horton, 47; Leonard Miller, 80; Kevin White, 54; Gerald Dewayne Pierce, 43; Randy Harwell, 60; and Jeremiah McDowell, 47; have a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

If you have any information about these individuals, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.