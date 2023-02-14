MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis issued a security alert to students after two armed robberies took place on its campus Monday night.

According to reports, the first robbery happened around 9:25 p.m. A male and female were walking on Central near Deloach when they were approached by two men wearing ski masks armed with handguns.

The suspected demanded the victims give them their belongings before leaving the scene in a four-door red Mercedes, UofM says.

The second robbery happened shortly after. The university says one suspect approached a female in the 3600 block of Norriswood and demanded her belongings.

The vehicle was last seen headed West on Norrisswodd to Highland. None of the victims were injured, according to reports.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the University Police at 901-678-4357 or the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.