MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people are in the hospital following a crash in South Memphis Wednesday night.

Memphis Police responded to the two-vehicle crash at Elvis Presley and Brooks just before 8 p.m.

Police say two adults and a child were taken to the hospital and are listed in non-critical condition. Another child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.