MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman are behind bars after being accused of a broad daylight burglary. Police say officers didn’t have to go very far to find the alleged thieves.

Officers were called to the Residences at Lakeview Apartments Wednesday after a woman said her apartment had been burglarized. When police arrived, the “doors to the apartment were locked; with no signs of entry.”

As it turns out, investigators say the victim’s next-door neighbor, identified as Jalen Todd, pried open a connecting laundry door to get inside the adjoining unit.

Thousands of dollars in gaming systems, laptops, designer handbags and a $30 book bag were taken, police say.

When detectives caught up with Jalen Todd, he wasn’t alone. A woman identified as Andrenika Ward was with him.

The 21-year-old told police she knew nothing about Todd burglarizing the neighbor’s apartment. Detectives do not believe her story, and she was also charged.

It was the victim’s own home surveillance video that led to both Ward and Todd to be arrested.

Todd and Ward are both charged with burglary and theft. Both are now set to face a judge Friday.