MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Corinth, Miss., but the buyer has yet to claim the prize.

Lottery fever has been heavy with the Mississippi Powerball jackpot soaring to $875 million and Mega Millions to $560 million. Five individuals have yet to claim their large prizes, and Mississippi Lottery is looking for the winners.

According to Mississippi Lottery, all prizes must be claimed within 180 days after the drawing date on which the prize was won. If an individual waits until after the 180 day deadline, the prize money is forfeited.

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was purchased from Sprint Mart on Highway 72 West in Corinth for the April 3 drawing and expires Sept. 30. A lucky winner has not yet claimed the prize.

A $100,000 Powerball ticket has also gone unclaimed. The ticket was purchased from Keith’s Superstore #107 on Highway 49 in Saucier for the July 8 drawing. It is set to expire Jan. 4, 2024.

An individual holding a ticket worth $30,000 is pushing the 180 day mark. The ticket was purchased in Ocean Springs from Circle K on Bienville for the Jan. 17 drawing. It expires July 16, which means the player has until 5 p.m. Friday to claim the prize.

One Mega Millions ticket is worth $10,000 and was purchased in Philadelphia for the March 28 drawing. It expires Sept. 24. Another $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold in Saucier for the July 11 drawing which expires Jan. 7, 2024.