MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead at a gas station.

At around 7 p.m. Tuesday night, officers responded to a shooting at a Citgo in the 100 block of East Broadway. Police say the victim, 19-year-old T’Kai Gardner, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS tried to save Gardner’s life on the scene, according to reports. He was then rushed to Regional One Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video obtained by WREG shows a car at a gas pump four minutes before Gardner pulled up. The driver of what appears to be a Chevrolet or Honda finished pumping his gas and went to Gardner’s car window.

It is unclear where the gunshots came from. However, one person wearing an orange hoodie hopped out of Gardner’s car and the driver who was pumping gas quickly ran back to his car and drove away.

Detectives say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crittenden County CrimeStoppers at 870-732-7444.