MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old woman was dropped off by a private vehicle at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after officers said she was shot.

MPD said she was dropped off at Le Bonheur Hospital just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

She was later taken to Regional One Hospital listed in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back for updates.