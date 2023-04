MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old who was abducted in Binghampton was found Tuesday, according to Memphis Police.

A City Watch was issued Monday after 19-year-old Terrion Fennell was abducted in the 300 block of North Hollywood Street. Police said the suspects were traveling in a dark vehicle, possibly a Nissan or Chevrolet.

Police said Fennell is now with his family but they have not provided any further details about the incident or the suspects.