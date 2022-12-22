MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man is charged in Crittenden County, Arkansas in the death of a West Memphis man whose remains were found in a burned-out vehicle earlier this month.

Rashad Hughes is accused of killing Frank Lacy, 31. Hughes was arrested Tuesday and is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, according to Crittenden County records.

On December 6, a Sheriff’s Deputy found a vehicle in a field behind the old Wedlock Elementary School in Edmondson, Sheriff Mike Allen posted on his Facebook page.

According to reports, Lacy’s remains were found in the burned-out vehicle.

Officers believe that Lacy was killed in a home in West Memphis, put in a vehicle and transported to the area where the vehicle was burned. The home where the victim was believed to have been killed has since been burned.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.