MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teenager charged with the shooting death of a toddler in North Memphis on Friday was in court Monday morning.

Judge Christian Johnson officially charged 19-year-old Juanita Bruce with first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, and four counts of employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

This all stems from what police say started as a fight between Bruce and another woman. The feud, police say, ended with Bruce firing shots.

The woman she was feuding with was hit in the leg as her 18-month-old daughter was shot in the chest and killed. Another woman was grazed by a bullet.

Emotions ran high both inside and outside court when the victim’s family came face-to-face with the suspect’s family. We were the only camera rolling when the two families vowed to pray for one another.

“This was not supposed to happen. This is so sad. Oh Lord, Jesus,” said Lakeshia Bruce, Juanita’s mother.

The judge let the teen know these are serious charges, and so are the consequences if she is found guilty. In fact, Judge Johnson made it clear this crime could be punishable by death.

Juanita Bruce was assigned a public defender and was ordered back to court next week.