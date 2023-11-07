MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have charged a teen they say carjacked a woman at gunpoint on East Shelby Drive early Tuesday morning and then crashed her 2023 Dodge Charger trying to get away from police.

Dominique Gause, 19, did not appear to be hurt in the fiery wreck near the Cooper-Young area but is facing several charges, including carjacking, aggravated robbery, evading arrest, and having a prohibited weapon.

Officers said they found a loaded Glock 20 inside the Challenger equipped with a machine gun conversion device that makes the weapon fully automatic.

The victim said she was getting inside her Challenger in the 3200 block of Shelby Drive when Gause pointed the gun at her and demanded she give up the vehicle.

She said Gause attempted to take her backpack but grabbed the keys out of her hand before she could get out of the car.

Crashed Challenger in the 2000 block of Southern Avenue. WREG photo.

MPD said minutes later, officers located the Dodge Challenger at Castalia Street and Cloverdale Drive and attempted to stop the driver. They said Gause kept going and crashed along some railroad tracks on Southern Avenue.

The officer pursuing the Challenger also crashed, and his cruiser had to be towed from the scene.

Dominique Gause. Courtesy: Shelby County Jail

The stolen Challenger, valued at around $43,676, appeared to be totaled. Gause is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.