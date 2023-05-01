MEMPHIS, Tenn. – An attempted robbery happened in a teenager’s driveway Saturday night in Berclair.

The 19-year-old victim arrived home from work when he saw the back door open and was greeted by a man in an orange ski mask saying, ‘Hey fool, hey fool, stop’.

The doorbell camera video showed the victim running away after the suspect pointed a gun at him.

“He ran into our room and he was like, ‘some guys just pointed a gun to my face. I almost got robbed’ and that’s when we immediately called the cops and it just happened so quickly,” the victim’s sister said.

She says she thinks her brother’s quick thinking and fast feet kept him from becoming another crime statistic. “I just keep thinking all we would have heard was the gunshots and just went outside and found him dead on the ground if he had not had those fast instincts,” she said.

Shortly after, three suspects in a silver sedan staged an armed robbery a few streets away and shots were fired, according to police. No one was reported injured.

The suspects drove through the neighborhood at high speed until they reached a curve. “They swerved around the corner too fast and came through the yards and stopped in the driveway and ran away,” one witness said.

Another witness says all three suspects returned to their car. “When they came back to the car they said, ‘I crashed my car’ and I was like, ‘Are you okay?’ and he just said, ‘Yeah’…they all said, ‘Yeah’ and then they ran away,” the second witness said.

After a foot chase police were able to capture one of the suspects, 19-year-old Deonte Holmes who was charged with Aggravated Robbery and Evading Arrest.

Holmes is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Police say the vehicle used Saturday night was a stolen Hyundai Sonata