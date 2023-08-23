MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old is in custody after being accused of shooting inside of an Uber car while riding as a passenger.

On August 19, around 7:30 p.m., an Uber driver accepted a request from a customer, later identified as Tyrus Earnest, and picked him up in Orange Mound.

Reports state that Earnest got in the Uber car and started acting “historical” while on a phone call after hearing that his mom passed. He then pointed a gun at the Uber driver’s head and demanded that he pull the car over.

Earnest reportedly took the victim’s phone and demanded the pin to his ATM cards before shooting into the floorboard of the Uber car, which was a 2019 Tesla.

The gunshots caused the vehicle to spark and quit, forcing Earnest to get out and walk, according to reports.

Reports state that Earnest walked to a residence on Buffalo Street, but no one was there. That is when the victim was able to get away and walk to a police station for assistance.

Investigators say that the victim provided them with a statement at the Violent Crime Unit office and was able to positively identify Earnest in a six-picture lineup as the person responsible.

Investigators also say that the victim provided them with bank transactions from August 19 at 11:50 p.m. until 2:12 a.m., showing a total of $2,470.73 being stolen from his account.

Earnest is being charged with Theft of Property, Employment of a Firearm W/I to Commit Felony, Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, and Criminal Attempt-Carjacking

He is scheduled to appear in court on August 24.

Earlier this year in April, Earnest was also charged with Carjacking, Possession of Firearm/Dangerous Felony, and Aggravated Robbery after allegedly carjacking a Lyft driver at gunpoint and making her send him money on Cash App.