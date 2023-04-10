MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help finding a 19-year-old who was abducted in Binghampton Monday.

Police say Terrion Fennell was abducted in the 300 block of North Hollywood Street and has not been located.

The suspects are traveling in a dark vehicle, possibly a Nissan or Chevrolet.

Police say Fennell is 5’2″ and 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white striped shirt and gray shorts.

If you have any information about the suspects or Fennell’s whereabouts, call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-COPS (2677)