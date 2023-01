MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police are looking for two women who they say stole thousands of dollars in goods from Tanger Outlets.

Police say the thieves hit the Polo store at the outlet mall twice and got away with almost $18,000 in merchandise.

They were last seen driving away in a Nissan Altima with a Texas license plate.

Southaven Police is asking anyone with information to contact them at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.