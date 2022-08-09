This story has been updated to reflect that Adrian Boothe is now in custody.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An 18-year-old has been captured after police say he was wanted for firing shots into an apartment in Southaven, Mississippi.

Southaven Police said the shooting happened Monday at the Dorchester Place Apartments on Dorchester Drive.

Detectives identified the suspect as Adrian Boothe of Horn Lake, Mississippi.

Police said Boothe was known to frequent Dorchester Place Apartments, the 51 at Southaven Apartments, and the Brook Hollow neighborhood in Southaven.

Southaven Police had an active warrant for his arrest for shooting into a dwelling.

Boothe was taken into custody Tuesday around 7:38 p.m.