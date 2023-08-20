MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old has been arrested and accused of involvement in numerous crimes throughout Memphis, including murder.

Justin Blue has compiled 34 charges for crimes he allegedly committed throughout June and July.

According to reports, on June 17, a man reported that his black 2018 Dodge Durango, worth just over $57,000, was stolen from the CarMax located at 7771 Highway 64.

On June 19, two victims reported that their vehicles had been burglarized at the Clark Tower parking lot located at 5100 Poplar Avenue.

A security guard advised Memphis Police that the suspects were driving a black Dodge Durango.

Reports say two victims reported burglaries to their vehicles at the Best Buy parking lot located at 5821 Poplar Avenue.

Six additional victims reported burglaries to their vehicles that same day at the Season 52 parking lot located at 6085 Poplar Avenue.

A witness advised police that the suspects were occupying a black Dodge Durango with a broken rear passenger window.

Various items were stolen from each car including a box of .38 caliber ammunition, a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses, a wallet, and a watch. $680 in cash was also stolen from one vehicle.

Reports say on June 21, seven victims reported burglaries to their vehicles in a Crunch Fitness parking lot.

Nearly three weeks after the burglaries, Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault on July 11. A woman had been grazed by a stray bullet when gunfire erupted in the parking lot of the Tiger Mart at 1192 Jackson Avenue.

The victim was struck in the hand and transported for her injury.

According to reports, multiple witnesses were on the scene during the incident. One man’s truck had been struck several times, breaking the rear and side windows on the vehicle and causing over $1,000 in damage.

Another truck was struck while approaching the gas station at the time of the shooting.

Video footage, which showed clear pictures of the four male suspects, was recovered and released by investigators.

Photos courtesy of the Memphis Police Department

Reports say that after the news release, investigators received numerous tips and calls identifying the suspects, one being Justin Blue.

Investigators said they used the surveillance video and the suspects booking photos to identify Blue.

A few weeks later, the Memphis Police Department released video footage of three suspects who shot and killed a man in North Memphis on July 23.

The media release led to a CrimeStoppers tip implicating Justin Blue as a suspect in the shooting.

According to reports, on Friday, Memphis Gang Unit members arrested Blue on arrest warrants not related to the shooting. He waved his rights and confessed to being an active shooter in the death of D’Aaron Gordon on July 23.

Police say he further identified himself in a photo cut from the video surveillance at the scene. The photo shows a male wearing a black mask, black unzipped hoodie, white shirt, gray jeans and armed with a gun.

Blue allegedly signed the photo and stated, “That is me.”

He also admitted to committing the numerous burglaries between June 19 and June 21, as well as stealing the Dodge Durango that was used in the burglaries.

Blue is charged with the following:

first degree murder

Four counts of aggravated assault

Vandalism $1,000-$2,500,

Reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon

Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Theft of property $10,000-$60,000

17 counts of burglary of motor vehicle

8 counts of theft of property $1,000 or less

He is being held on a $100,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Monday at 9 a.m.