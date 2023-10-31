MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder after police say he shot and killed a man and dumped his body on the side of Interstate 55 over the weekend.

Olman Raudales

On October 28, the Desoto County Mississippi Sheriff’s Department filed a dead body report after a Hispanic man was found along the west side of I-55 near exit 271. He had multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

On October 29, police say the victim’s mother reported him missing from Nutbush after not hearing from him within 24 hours.

He was reportedly last seen on October 27 around 11:00 p.m. when Olman Raudales came to his house to pick him up.

Reports state that the two men went to Raudales’ house in a beige-colored Honda Civic.

After Robleto’s mother reported her son missing, Raudales came to her house around 2:00 p.m. and told officers that he and Robleto were trying to sell two guns to an unknown man and that the man shot Robleto.

Raudales also claimed after the man shot Robleto, he took his body and told him to keep his mouth shut.

Police say Raudales’ Honda Civic had been cleaned, but evidence of blood was still on the front passenger side window and the front passenger side seatbelt.

Raudales was taken in for further investigation. He reportedly did not give a statement explaining why he got his car cleaned.

On October 30, Desoto County Sheriff investigators contacted MPD and found the missing person report for Magdiel Robleto. Reports state that family members were then able to identify the body in Desoto County as Robleto.

Homicide investigators picked Raudales up from his home for further investigation.

He gave a statement admitting to being with Robleto in his Honda Civic when an unknown man shot Robleto in the back of the head from the rear seat of the car.

Investigators say he also admitted to cleaning the blood and body fluids out of his car.

After a search warrant was issued for Raudales’ iPhone, a GPS signal showed him going from his house to I-55 south into Mississippi, where Robleto’s body was dumped before the signal returned to Memphis back to his home.

Olman Raudales is being charged with first-degree murder and tampering with/fabricating evidence. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 1.