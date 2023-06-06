MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is now charged in a shooting that took place in Tipton County– and he says this all started with a Snapchat video.

According to the Tipton County Sheriff, 18-year-old Logan Wall said they were making a video when this shooting happened on Whitehorn Road in Covington Monday.

A 17-year-old juvenile was shot and taken to Baptist Tipton Hospital. He was then transported to Regional One in Memphis. There is no word on their condition.

Wall, of Oliver Springs, turned himself in late Monday night. He is charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Sheriff Shannon Beasley released a statement saying, “This incident could have ended in tragedy due to the reckless behavior between two teens trying to make videos. I certainly hope others learn from this and we don’t continue to see our teens shot while playing with guns.”

Wall is being held without bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.