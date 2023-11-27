MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Binghampton was released on his own recognizance.

Edio White, 18, and Connor Tucker, 15, were arrested and charged Thursday with first-degree murder during perpetration of a robbery, criminal attempt especially aggravated robbery, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Records show White was released on his own recognizance Monday.

According to Memphis Police, Anthony Mason, 15, was shot and killed in the 300 block of Vandalia Street after 2 a.m. Thursday. The suspects left the scene in a silver or grey vehicle.

Police say White admitted to driving the vehicle and Tucker confessed to the shooting.

White is scheduled to appear in court on December 5.