MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is in custody after being accused of shooting outside of a North Memphis gas station last month and injuring one person.

On July 11, around 1:07 a.m., Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault call at the Tiger Mart on Jackson Avenue. Two victims stated they were in their car when four suspects began shooting in the parking lot at the gas pump next to them.

One of the victims was shot in the hand and had to be taken to the hospital.

Police say a man was driving eastbound on Jackson Avenue when he heard gunshots and heard his car get hit.

Two men inside the gas station say they heard gunshots and saw multiple people in the lot shooting, reports state. One man’s truck was hit by the gunfire, shattering and breaking his rear and side windows.

Reports state that another man was in his car when he heard automatic guns shooting, which made him take cover.

Officers say they found over 50 shell casings at the scene. Investigators were able to get video footage from the store, showing clear pictures of four males going into the store around 1:00 a.m.

A still shot was taken from the video and a new release was done of the suspects responsible. Investigators say that they received numerous tips and calls stating that Lawrence Kelly, Justin Blue, Donnell Boyd, and 18-year-old Tyreone Flemmons were the suspects.

Flemmons was seen on the video footage firing several shots toward the street before getting in the black Kia Stinger, which is owned by Kelly.

Flemmons is being charged with Theft of Property, four counts of Aggravated Assault, Vandalism, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.