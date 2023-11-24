MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old was taken into custody for alleged involvement in a Binghampton shooting that left a 15-year-old dead Thursday.

Edion White is being charged with first-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon. Police say he drove the vehicle used in the shooting.

Edion White

Anthony Mason, 15 was identified as the victim. He died at the scene in the 300 block of Vandalia Street, police said.

Thursday morning, police say Mason walked outside to a Hyundai Sonata. Video footage captured the victim and people inside the car passing around guns.

One of the people inside the car tried to grab a gun from the victim, and they began struggling over it. Another suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head.

The 15-year-old victim fell to the ground and died. The suspects fled the scene.

MPD says they went through the victim’s phone and found text messages between him and one of the suspects. The two had arranged to trade weapons.

A second suspect was named in the police report, but there are no records of his arrest or charges Friday.

Records show that White confessed to driving the vehicle. He claimed that he knew the other suspect was actually going to rob the victim. It was reportedly White’s gun that was used to shoot and kill the victim.

Edion White is scheduled to appear in court on November 27.