MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A tractor trailer overturned on Interstate 55 causing southbound traffic delays.

The 18-wheeler overturned at exit 12-A near Metal Museum Drive. Memphis Police responded to the accident just before 9 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The site of the accident is estimated to be cleared by 4 p.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Southbound traffic is currently affected with the off-ramp blocked off, and northbound traffic is affected with no delays, TDOT says.