MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers are experiencing delays on I-240 after a crash involving an 18-wheeler Monday.

According to TDOT, the multi-vehicle crash was reported in the southbound lanes at mile marker 28.6 just before 1 p.m.

The cause of the crash is unknown and no injuries have been reported.

Two right southbound lanes and the shoulder are blocked. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.