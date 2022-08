MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A crash involving two 18-wheelers is slowing down rush hour traffic on I-55 Wednesday evening.

The crash happened near the Third Street exit in the northbound lanes.

A TDOT camera shows crews unloading boxes from a truck that rolled over.

Police have not said if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Drivers should be careful in that area or take a different route if possible.

WREG will update when traffic is clear.