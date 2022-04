MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A crash involving an 18-wheeler is causing major traffic backup on I-55 in Southaven Thursday afternoon.

One southbound lane of I-55 near Horn Lake Creek is currently blocked.

Southaven Police say the bridge guardrail was struck, a tractor trailer ran off the road and is leaking diesel fuel.

SFD is on the scene to contain the spill and have called for a Hazmat cleanup crew. Drivers are advised to use caution in this area.