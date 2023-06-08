MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The body of a 17-year-old male was found in Arkansas Thursday morning, according to the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office.
Reports say officials responded to a possible drowning near Riverdale Wednesday night at around 8:30 p.m. After searching for hours, at around 2:30 a.m., deputies located the victim. They believe he got caught up in a current and drowned.
According to officials, the victim’s body was found 1,000 downstream from the bridge.
This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates as they become available.