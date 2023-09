MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old is now in custody after being accused of wrecking a stolen car in Collierville on Friday.

(Photo courtesy: Collierville Police Department)

According to Collierville Police Department, there was a large police presence around Houston Levee and Shelby Drive due to reports of a 17-year-old male driving recklessly.

The teen ended up wrecking on the dead end of Houston Levee, south of Shelby Drive in a car that was listed as stolen.

He was then taken into custody, police say.