MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police placed a 17-year-old in custody after they say he carjacked a man at gunpoint and shot at a K-9.

According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a carjacking at a hotel on the campus of Baptist Memorial Hospital. The victim told police that he was sitting inside his car when two males wearing ski masks and all-black clothing approached him.

The suspects reportedly smashed his car window, pointed guns at him and demanded the keys to his car.

Later in the day, MPD says they tracked the vehicle to the 3900 block of Sout Mendenhall Road. The car drove to a different location, and officers saw a male, wearing all-black clothing, exit the car.

Police approached the male, and he ran towards an apartment complex. Officers with the K-9 unit searched for the suspect and found him. The suspect then fired a shot at the dog, according to reports.

MPD officers say they did not return fire, as the K-9 and his partner were uninjured. They took the 17-year-old suspect to Regional One for medical treatment.

He was then taken to Juvenile Court and charged with carjacking, attempted intentional killing of an animal, aggravated robbery, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, theft of property $1,000-$2,500 and evading arrest on foot.