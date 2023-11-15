MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother is heartbroken after her 17-year-old son was shot and killed in Frayser on Monday.

Jiymyra Kirkendoll was months away from graduating from Trezevant High School in Frayser when he was killed less than half a mile away from his school Monday afternoon.

“All I know right now, wrong place at the wrong time,” said his mother, Angela Kirkendoll. “From my understanding he was just an innocent bystander. The shooting was for somebody else, and my baby happened to be in the midst.”

Her baby, who goes by “Myra,” was one of four children. Kirkendoll said Myra planned to move out of state and go to culinary school to become a chef after graduating high school.

Jiymyra Kirkendoll (Photo courtesy: Angela Kirkendoll)

Kirkendall said her son called to tell her he was going to tutoring after leaving school on Monday.

Around 3:30 p.m., Memphis Police combed the area for evidence on Nunnelee Avenue. Myra was rushed to the hospital, but didn’t make it.

“I don’t wish this type of pain on no other mama. Even the young man that killed him. I don’t wish this pain on his mama,” Kirkendoll said.

Investigators have not released any information on who did this, but says the shooter knew Myra, which is what his mom is still wrapping her mind around.

“Anybody that knew him, loved him,” Kirkendoll said. “My kid was a good kid, very good kid, very respectful. Everybody loved my kid.”

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.