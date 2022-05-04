MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is in critical condition after being shot in Frayser on Wednesday, police say.

Officers were called out to the 2700 block of Frayser Boulevard just after midnight where they located a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

The teen was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

This came hours after an 18-year-old was shot and killed at a Popeyes just a mile away from where officers located the 17-year-old.

Police have not released any information on whether the two shootings are related.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, please call 901-528-CASH.