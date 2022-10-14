MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after detectives found nearly 20 guns and hundreds of pills during a search at his home.

Michael Fleming, 61, was taken into custody Thursday morning.

Court documents say detectives with the Shelby County Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at Fleming’s home on Clearpool Circle Road at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to court documents, detectives found 17 guns at Fleming’s home, including rifles, handguns, shotguns, and a stolen Smith & Wesson Magnum revolver.

Detectives also reportedly found 159 oxycodone pills, 11 bottles of promethazine, and11 Xanax pills.

Court documents say detectives also found a “large amount” of marijuana during the search. The marijuana reportedly weighed 4.25 pounds.

Fleming is facing more than a dozen charges of possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and several drug possession charges. Fleming has also been charged with theft of property.

Fleming’s bond was set at $250,000.