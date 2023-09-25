MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 16-year-old was shot in the neck on Sunday in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Detectives say that before the teen was rushed to the hospital and into surgery, he stated that he and another friend invited over two girls they had met on social media.

Police say that when the girls arrived, they started asking the boys questions like, “What gang are you guys in?”

Five minutes afterward, the doorbell rang. Without warning, an unknown man reportedly came in and started shooting, leaving the teen in critical condition.

After the shooting, police say the girls and the shooter left the scene in the same direction.

The bullet reportedly shot the 16-year-old in his neck before exiting through his stomach. He was taken to the hospital for surgery and now has a colostomy bag, neighbors say.

Police say that one of the girls wore a green shirt with someone deceased on it, joggers, and box braids. The other girls wore a jacket with polka dots on it and a lace wig. The shooter was described as a man wearing a gray shirt.

The teen who was not shot reportedly goes to the same high school as one of the girls that they invited over.

Police also say they were able to receive video footage from the neighbors.

No arrests have been made, but this is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.