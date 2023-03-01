MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 16-year-old boy who was charged with attempted first-degree murder is on the run Wednesday after escaping DCS custody in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says the teen, Devin Westbrook, escaped from DCS custody at the Oakland Fast Pace Urgent Care Center.

The suspect was last seen running eastbound on Hwy 64 wearing a state-issued denim jumpsuit, handcuffs, and shackles.

The sheriff’s office said Oakland area schools are on lockdown as they work with the Oakland TN Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol to find the suspect.

Oakland Police say Westbrook is considered a dangerous felon. If you have any information or see the suspect, you are urged to call 911.