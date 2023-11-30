MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 16-year-old is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder after being accused of two separate shootings on Wednesday near the University area, according to Memphis Police.

One of the victims was an employee of the Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning and Development.

The first shooting took place on Highland Street around 11:59 a.m. Police say that two men were doing work on a building when they were informed about someone breaking into their vehicles.

The witness and the victims chased the suspect but lost sight of him. The witness recognized the suspect from the area and contacted his mom.

Reports state the suspect returned and argued with the victims, before he threw a stolen phone and fired a shot at them. The shot hit one of the victims in the hip. The man, a county employee, was treated and released from a hospital.

A total of two phones, lottery tickets, and $8 in cash were reported stolen from the victim’s vehicle.

Around noon, officers say they responded to a shooting around the corner in the 3400 block of Carnes Avenue where another victim was found shot.

According to police, a security guard was driving when he saw the suspect shoot at the victim on Highland Street.

That is when he started chasing the suspect, who was running westbound on Carnes Avenue. The suspect then fired three shots at the security guard, striking him in the left thigh.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition for treatment.

Officers say they later found the suspect a few streets over on Prescott Circle and took him into custody.

The 16-year-old is also charged with employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, burglary of a motor vehicle, and two counts of theft of property under $1,000.

MPD says he was also previously arrested for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, reckless endangerment, and burglary to a motor vehicle.