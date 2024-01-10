MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a 16-year-old boy they say is responsible for committing numerous crimes throughout the city, including carjacking and robbery.

The following reports are attributed to the Memphis Police Department.

December 26, 2023

Officers responded to an attempted carjacking in the 3000 block of Lamar Avenue. The victim was in his vehicle when two males approached him asking for money. While reaching for money, he was struck in the head by one of the suspects with a handgun. The suspects fled.

At 11:39 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 2900 block of Lamar Avenue. Officers were advised that the victim was pumping gas when a male approached her and pointed a gun at her. He demanded her keys and fled in her Nissan Maxima.

On December 28, 2023, officers responded to an attempted carjacking in the 2100 block of Lamar Avenue. Officers were advised that the victim was walking to his vehicle when two males approached him. One male was armed with a gun and demanded the victim’s keys. The male fired a shot, but no one was injured. The suspects fled in a Nissan Maxima occupied by two females.

On December 30, 2023, there was a robbery in the 2900 block of Semmes Street. The victim got out of her car and two males ran up to her, pointed a gun at her, and demanded her keys. The males fled in her Chevrolet Malibu.

December 31, 2023

Officers responded to a robbery in the 3900 block of Rhodes Avenue. The victim was walking away from his vehicle when he was almost hit by a car. Two males exited the vehicle armed and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The males struck the victim in the face and attempted to take his Dodge Ram but were unsuccessful.

At 4:00 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 2900 block of South Perkins Road. While the victim was pumping gas, he was approached by a male with a gun. The male took his wallet and fled in a black sedan.

On January 1, 2024, officers responded to a robbery in the 6600 block of Lamar Avenue. While the victim was loading groceries, she was approached by an armed male who demanded her purse and cell phone. The males took her property and fled in a black sedan.

January 3, 2024

Officers responded to a robbery in the 2000 block of Labelle Street. Officers were advised that the victim was standing at his vehicle when he was approached by an armed male who demanded his keys. A second male approached and they left in the victim’s Mercedes Benz.

At 3:45 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 4700 block of Knight Arnold Road. The victims were approached by an armed male who demanded the wallets of the victims. The suspects took cash from the victims and fled in a white Mercedes Benz.

On January 9, 2024, officers found a 16-year-old male in the 2700 block of Ketchum Road. He had warrants for Carjacking, Aggravated Robbery, and Employment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

The 16-year-old was linked to several different crimes. He is charged with three counts of Carjacking, five counts of Employment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, seven counts of Aggravated Robbery, two counts of Attempted Carjacking, Attempted Theft of Property $2,500-$10,000, and three counts of Missing Curfew.