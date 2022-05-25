MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A 16-year-old boy is facing serious charges after police say he carjacked someone outside a downtown apartment complex.

That man, who doesn’t want to be identified, said he’s still trying to process the terrifying incident.

“None of it really feels real right now,” he said. “I never thought it would happen to me.”

He said it happened while he was sitting in his car around 10 Tuesday night waiting for his friend to let him into an apartment complex on Madison. He claims the teen tapped on his window and asked him for a dollar.

“So, I just cracked (the window) a little bit,” he said. “I was hoping if I just gave him a dollar he’d go away.”

But police said the teen wanted a whole lot more and claimed he struck a rifle through the cracked window.

“Yelled at me to get out of the car and yelled for me to give him my wallet,” the man said. “He drove off in my car and I already called 911 but he started driving back towards me. So, I ran into a parking garage and hid until the cops came.”

Officers eventually spotted the stolen vehicle in South Memphis and chased it to Norris and I-240 where the driver crashed. Investigators said the 16-year-old tried to run but couldn’t escape. They arrested him and a 15-year-old who was also in the car and allegedly in possession of a stolen AR-15 pistol.

“It’s kind of sad what I went through that a kid was doing that to me or felt he had to do that to me,” the man said. “So, it is heartbreaking to see that.”

The teen is now facing several charges including carjacking and evading arrest.

“I want to see him turn his life around. I don’t want him to stay on that path of life of course,” the man said. “Just be a productive member of society. Go to school. Get a job. Buy your own car.”

The 15-year-old who was in the car isn’t facing any carjacking charges but he is charged with theft for having that stolen gun.