MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three murder suspects, including a 16-year-old boy, were arrested for first-degree murder in Memphis, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

According to a press release, Michael Mahan was found shot to death at the 3600 block of Hallbrook on April 7. A warrant was issued for the arrest of a 16-year-old for this crime.

Investigators with MPD’s Fugitive Apprehension Team located the teen at a school in Memphis with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force Monday. He was taken into custody without incident.

Suspects Denika Shannon, 30, and Anthony McKinney, 32, were also located at a residence at the 4400 block of Summer Wells Road on Monday. Both of them had warrants for first-degree murder.

Denika Shannon and Anthony McKinney

Investigators say the underlying details of the crime are unknown at this time. Details were not available on the Shelby County courts website Wednesday.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team assisted the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force with the location and arrest of Shannon and McKinney.