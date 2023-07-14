MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Congressman Steve Cohen announced that over $16 million have been approved for funding 14 of his Community Projects on Friday.

The approval was made by three Appropriations subcommittees to fund Operation Homes for Heroes housing for homeless and disabled veterans, the Memphis Police Department, pedestrian-friendly improvements to Overton Park, the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office, the Covington Police Department, for the revitalization of Northside High School, and construction of a new Memphis Area Transit Authority operations and maintenance facility, among other projects.

“I am working hard to bring federal dollars to the 9th Congressional District, including for my new constituents in Tipton County,” Cohen said. “The appropriations approvals I am announcing today are still subject to further consideration and votes but are already very good news for our district. I applaud the work of the appropriators in making these significant investments in our community.”

Complete list of funding below:

Alpha Omega Veterans Services Operation Home for Heroes Project — $2 million. The funding will be used to provide housing for homeless and disabled veterans in the Memphis area.

Memphis Police Department Sentinel Surveillance Cameras Project — $963,000. The funding would be used for additional upgraded crime surveillance equipment. The project is an appropriate use of taxpayer funds because the upgraded technology will enhance the police department’s ability to combat crime, including auto theft, in an effective manner. This type of camera was useful in investigating the Tyre Nichols case.

Shelby County District Attorney’s Victim/Witness Services Program — $300,000. The funding would be used to enhance the victim/witness services program, reduce the backlog of cases, and improve data management, including forensic evidence.

Memphis Police Department Officer Equipment Improvement Project – $963,000. The funding would be used for equipment to increase the safety of Memphis police officers.

Overton Park Accessibility Improvements Project — $850,000. The funding will be used to build a modern and accessible system of sidewalks and other pedestrian-friendly infrastructure.

Covington Police Department Youth Crime and Violence Diversion Project – $100,000. The funding would be used to support the police youth crime and violence diversion project to enhance community relations and deter youth from engaging in criminal activity.

Snow Removal Equipment (SRE) Building at Memphis International Airport — $5.5 million. The funding, cosponsored by Congressman David Kustoff, will be used for the construction of a snow removal equipment Facility for storage of snow removal equipment.

Legends Park Expansion — $1,050,000. The funding will be used to develop mixed-income multifamily buildings.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis Castalia Heights Affordable Homeownership Opportunity Development Project — $1 million. The funding will be used to build 23 new homes.

Northside Square: The Revitalization of Northside High School Project — $1 million. The funding will be used to renovate a vacant school building into a community hub that will offer new affordable housing options.

Hub Hall: Disrupting the Cycle of Chronic Homelessness in Youth Project — $1 million. The funding will be used to build additional transitional housing for young adults between 18-24 years of age.

Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) Operations & Maintenance Facility Project — $500,000. The funding will be used to construct a new MATA Operations & Maintenance Facility.

Boys & Girls Club of the Hatchie River Region Building Renovation Project — $202,000. The funding will be used for building renovations.

The Shelby County Emergency Management Center — $637,195. Funding was approved by the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee.