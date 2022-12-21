MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services is celebrating its successful second annual “12 Hours of Christmas” adoption event.

On December 17, the shelter managed to find homes for 152 pets in the span of 12 hours. That includes 104 dogs, 46 cats, and two guinea pigs.

“12 Hours of Christmas was just what our team needed after an incredibly difficult and demoralizing year,” MAS Director Alexis Pugh said. “We saw some of our favorite dogs and cats finally get chosen, our dog population got back to a normal, manageable level, and our cat area is basically empty.”

This year’s event was funded by a $10,000 grant from the Best Friends Animal Society.

Photos by Memphis Animal Services

Photos by Memphis Animal Services

Photos by Memphis Animal Services

Photos by Memphis Animal Services

Photos by Memphis Animal Services

Photos by Memphis Animal Services

“We are thrilled by the community’s response that made the 12 Hours of Christmas a success for pets at Memphis Animal Services.” Best Friends Animal Society Senior Strategist Angela Rovetto said. “Thanks to the tireless work of Memphis Animal Service’s employees and volunteers, lives continue to be saved despite it being another very difficult year for community shelters.”

Memphis Animal Services adoptions include the following regardless of adoption fee: spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, collar, leash, customized ID tag, heartworm testing and treatment medications if needed (dogs), and FeLV testing (cats).

Fees range from $20-$80, and the available pet population changes daily. For more information, visit Memphis Animal Services website.