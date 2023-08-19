MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Clarksdale Police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy who was found with gunshot wounds Friday.

Clarksdale Police received a call around 3:24 p.m. in reference to a deceased victim.

Officers reportedly arrived on the scene where they located 15-year-old Antonio Foster. He was pronounced deceased on the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

The homicide is currently under investigation according to police.

If you have information regarding this incident, please call the Clarksdale Police Department at 662-621-8151.