MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi teen had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder two years after his 12-year-old playmate was burned to death.

Michael Campbell was just thirteen years old when his friend Gaines Corker was killed in a fire that started in a shed at a home on Arkabutla Dam Road.

The Tate County Sheriff said the boys had been playing together in that shed.

Shed at home on Arkabutla Dam Road (Courtesy: Melissa Moon, WREG)

Campbell was charged with capital murder and tried as an adult.

The Tate County Sheriff’s Department says Campbell was given a 40-year sentence with 20 years suspended.