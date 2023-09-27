MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch has been issued for a 15-year-old girl, her 14-year-old brother and one-month-old baby.

The infant, Andre Mosley, was last seen with his mother, Zantauria Mosley, in the 2300 block of Boyle. Zantauria’s brother, Zantari Mosley, is also believed to be with them.

According to MPD, Andre suffers from a medical condition and is in need of treatment.

They were last seen around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday. If you see them, contact MPD at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.