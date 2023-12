MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old West Memphis, Ark. girl, who has been missing since December 6, has still not been located, West Memphis police say.

Jhmayah Ward was reportedly last seen in West Memphis around the East Jackson Avenue area wearing a maroon shirt that says “Hustla,” black leggings, and was barefoot.

Jhmayah Ward (West Memphis Police Department)

She is described as a 5-foot-4, 109-pound girl with brown eyes and black hair.

If you locate Ward, call the West Memphis Police Department at 870-732-7555.