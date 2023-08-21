CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WREG) — An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old boy was found dead in Clarksdale, Mississippi, Friday morning.

Detective Captain Johnny Jones pointed to where the body of 15-year-old Antonio Foster was found Friday beneath some trees in a vacant field off Grant Place.

Clarksdale Police responded in the area Thursday night to a report of shots fired but found nothing. Captain Jones said officers received a call Friday morning that a body was found in an alleyway between Grant and Lincoln Street.

Jones said Foster had several gunshot wounds, and a number of slugs were removed from a utility pole near where he was found.

Though Foster had no ID or possessions on him, Jones said he is known by police, who were shocked by his tragic death.

“It hits all of us when it’s a child. He still had a lot of living to do and unfortunately, his mother now, they grieving. They gotta bury him,” he said.

That same emotion shared by Tony Burton, who lives near the crime scene

“It’s sad. A 15-year-old kid. He hadn’t even started living his life yet,” Burton said.

Burton wishes there were more positive activities for youngsters, so that violence would not be an option.

“They don’t have any youth centers or northing like that. I mean, how many basketball courts do you seen around here? There’s nowhere for these kids to go. They don’t have nothing to do but hang out on the corners,” Burton said.

Foster attended Clarksdale High School where counselors were available for staff and students Monday.

Clarksdale Municipal School District issued the following statement:

“We’re saddened at the loss of our student. We are going to offer prayers and support to his family.”

Police are hoping someone will come forward with information on who killed Antonio Foster. If you can help, you’re urged to call Clarksdale Police at 662-621- 815.